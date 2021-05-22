Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

