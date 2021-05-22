Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

