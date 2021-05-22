Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.81.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

