Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

