Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

