Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells $1,017,900.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.