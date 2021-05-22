Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

NYSE WAL opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

