Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $29,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock worth $45,150,095 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

ENPH stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

