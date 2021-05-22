Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,453 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $104.55 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

