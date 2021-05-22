Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SLVTF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

