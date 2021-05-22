Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SLVTF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
