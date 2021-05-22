Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SWIM opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last 90 days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

