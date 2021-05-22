Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

AGTI stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

