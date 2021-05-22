Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CAI International worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAI International by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

CAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

