Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,640 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

