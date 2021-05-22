Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.18 million, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

