Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Neblio has a market cap of $26.13 million and $4.52 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010937 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,891,693 coins and its circulating supply is 17,503,861 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

