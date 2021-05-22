MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00004773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $120.10 million and $11.47 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,284.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.88 or 0.06284237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.78 or 0.01814783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $178.58 or 0.00466468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00160335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.70 or 0.00646993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00449683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00396981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

