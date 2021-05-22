Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,556 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

