8,650 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

