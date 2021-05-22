Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $5,350,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

