8,498 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $56.72 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

