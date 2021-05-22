Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of FE opened at $38.01 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

