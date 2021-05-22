IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,837 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

