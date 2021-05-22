Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 57,763 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OLMA stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

