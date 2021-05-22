CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

