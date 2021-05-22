Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 4%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 144,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,300,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

