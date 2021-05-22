First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,255 ($29.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £625.02 million and a P/E ratio of 43.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,763.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,898.93.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.