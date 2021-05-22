International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 195.12 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.40.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

