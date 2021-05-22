Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

