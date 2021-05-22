Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

