NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,862 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.