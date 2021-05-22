Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

