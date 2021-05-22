First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

FDEU stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.93.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.