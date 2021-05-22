KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.