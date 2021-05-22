LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NYSE LCII opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

