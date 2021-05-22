Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

RDSMY opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $47.04.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

