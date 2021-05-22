Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 31,455 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $672,746.28.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $763.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.