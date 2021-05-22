Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%.

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Precipio has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

