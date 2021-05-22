Shane E. Cruz Sells 62,500 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GOCO stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

