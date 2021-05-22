Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $684,300.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

