Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74.

On Monday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65.

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04.

Shares of ZM opened at $316.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.60 and its 200-day moving average is $370.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

