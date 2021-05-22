Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 49,531 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,357,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.