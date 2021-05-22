Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Post by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,844.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.