Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

PNFP stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

