Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.31 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

