Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 443,860 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

