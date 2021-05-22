Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.89 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.