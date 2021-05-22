Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 466,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 243.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 373,797 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

