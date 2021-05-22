IFP Advisors Inc Sells 579 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

