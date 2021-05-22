Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.