Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Graco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $74.71 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

